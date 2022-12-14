JUST IN
TSF Group unveils manufacturing unit of Leggaro Composites for expansion
Breaking stereotypes with ads may not be so easy despite big brand backing
Zepto will stick to brand promise of 10-minute deliveries: CEO Palicha
MeitY, Google to help 100 Indian startups scale their app business
State-run NTPC to raise Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures
Billionaire Anil Agarwal struggles to get backers for $19 billion chip unit
Coal India's 7 projects to be developed by MDOs for import reduction
United Airlines places largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing's history
Certain people used BSNL as 'cash cow' during UPA rule: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Bharti Airtel launches 5G Plus services at no extra cost in Lucknow
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Breaking stereotypes with ads may not be so easy despite big brand backing
Business Standard

TSF Group unveils manufacturing unit of Leggaro Composites for expansion

The TSF Group, a part of the erstwhile TVS Group, inaugurated the manufacturing facility of Leggaro Composites aimed at stepping up presence in the country, a top official said on Wednesday

Topics
manufacturing  | automobile manufacturer

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

The TSF Group, a part of the erstwhile TVS Group, inaugurated the manufacturing facility of Leggaro Composites aimed at stepping up presence in the country, a top official said on Wednesday.

The manufacturing unit was part of the strategic partnership between TSF Group and MIND S.r.l signed in November 2020 in Bologna, Italy.

"The TSF Group has decades of experience in providing high-quality, design-led manufacturing to customers across the globe. Establishing Leggaro's manufacturing facility in Chennai is a milestone, which will allow us to scale up our presence," Leggaro Composites Management member Sriram Viji said.

The plants in Bologna, Italy and Chennai would have a built-up area of 10,000 square metres with specialisation in delivering components in composites using advanced technologies of transformation of carbon fibre.

"MIND, the Italian base of Leggaro, has developed its experience in carbon composites over several years and established itself as a supplier to many luxury car brands and motor sports companies," MIND S.r.l CEO Francesco Varrasi said.

"We are excited to partner with the TSF Group and have their support to expand our operations and capability to innovate," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on manufacturing

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 18:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.