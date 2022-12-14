JUST IN
Raw material price 'very challenging' for pharma firms: Cipla's Hamied
Zepto will stick to brand promise of 10-minute deliveries: CEO Palicha

Quick commerce fastest-growing consumer technology industry in India, he says

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha
Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha

Many quick commerce businesses are shifting away from shorter deliveries to tackle losses, but Aadit Palicha, chief executive officer of Zepto, believes that though challenging the model can be profitable. Palicha, 21, told Aryaman Gupta that many of the company’s dark stores are on their way to profitability and the business focus is on improving unit economics and increasing scale.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 18:24 IST

