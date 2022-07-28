JUST IN

Shriram Transport's Q1 net profit surges four-fold to Rs 965 crore
Punjab National Bank Q1 net profit falls 70% to Rs 308 cr
PNB HFC Q1 net down 3% YoY, corporate loan pre-payments hit income
Strong India growth boosts Dr Reddy's Laboratories profit by 108% in Q1
Top headlines: Dr Reddy's Q1 PAT up 108%; Adani Capital IPO likely in 2024
TVS Motor posts net profit of Rs 297 cr in Q1; total income rises 57%
Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 net profit dips 57% to Rs 58 cr; revenue falls 17%
Nestle raises growth outlook for '22, eyes consumer reaction to price hikes
Dr Reddy's Q1 PAT soars 108% to Rs 1,188 cr; revenue rises 6%
Vedanta Q1 net profit rises 6% to Rs 5,592 cr; revenue jumps 36%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

SBI Life's net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 263 crore in June quarter

Business Standard

TVS Motor back in black, Q1 consolidated net profit zooms to Rs 305 crore

Motorcycle sales registered 4.34 lakh units against 4.05 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021.

Topics
TVS Motor | Q1 results | TVS Motor Company

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 
TVS Motor
The company said that the first quarter numbers are not strictly comparable with the first quarter of last year due to lockdowns

Chennai-based two- and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.37 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q1FY23) as compared to a loss of Rs 10.55 crore during the April to June quarter of 2021-22 (Q1FY22), owing to an increase in sales volume.

The company’s revenue from operations was seen at Rs 7,315.7 crore, up 56 per cent from Rs 4,689.34 crore during the same period last financial year. On a standalone basis, it reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 321 crore as against Rs 53 crore during the first quarter of 2021-22.

The company reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of Rs 599 crore for the first quarter of 2022-23 as against Rs 274 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22. The company’s EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 10 per cent as versus 7 per cent reported in the first quarter of 2021-22. The company said that the first quarter numbers are not strictly comparable with the first quarter of last year due to lockdowns.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, was registered at 9.07 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 compared to 6.58 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021. Motorcycle sales registered 4.34 lakh units against 4.05 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021.

Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2022 is 3.06 lakh units as against the sales of 1.38 lakh units in the first quarter of 2021-22. TVS Motor recorded the highest two-wheeler exports in this quarter- at 2.96 lakh units - against 2.90 lakh units a year ago. 0.46 lakh units were sold versus 0.39 lakh units. Electric Scooter sales registered 0.09 lakh units as opposed to 0.01 lakh units in the last year.

In this quarter, the company launched TVS iQube Electric scooter in three variants which comes loaded with the best-in-class on-road range of 140 km on a single charge. The company also launched TVS NTORQ XT with several hi-tech features.
Read our full coverage on TVS Motor

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 20:19 IST

`
.