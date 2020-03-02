TVS Motor domestic two-wheeler sales drops 27%, total exports rise 25%

TVS Motor's domestic declined 27 per cent at 169,684 units in February 2020 as against the sale of 231,582 units in February 2019.

Total two-wheelers, including exports, registered sales of 235,891 units in February 2020 as against sales of 285,611 units in February 2019, a decline of 17.4 per cent.

The company registered sales of 118,514 units of motorcycles in February 2020 as against sales of 122,551 units in February 2019 — a decline of 3.3 per cent. Scooters registered a decline of 30 per cent, with the sale of 60,633 units in February 2020 as against sales of 86,935 units in February 2019.

Company's total exports grew 25 per cent from 66,570 units in the month of February 2019 to 82,877 units in February 2020. Two-wheeler exports grew by 23 per cent, increasing from 54,029 units in February 2019 to 66,207 units in February 2020.

Three-wheeler sales grew 26.4 per cent to 17,370 units during the month compared with 13,742 units during the same month last year.

Overall sales of saw a decline of 15.4 per cent to 253,261 units during the month of February, 2020, as against sale of 299,353 units during the same month of last year.

TVS said that as planned, the company is on track to reducing dealer level BS-IV stock in the domestic market and is confident of retailing it this month. In addition, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to an impact on the supply of certain components for the production of BS-VI vehicles. All efforts are on to normalise this at the earliest.