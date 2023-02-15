TVS Motor in talks with ADIA, Goldman, Carlyle for EV investment: Report

India's Co Ltd is in talks with Abu Dhabi Authority (ADIA), Group Inc and Carlyle Group Inc for an in its electric vehicle (EV) arm, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

The $300 million to $350 million would value TVS at about $3 billion to $3.5 billion, likely making it India's most valuable EV two-wheeler manufacturer, ET said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Due diligence is currently underway, the report said.

TVS, ADIA, and Carlyle did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

TVS Motors, which makes the iQube e-scooter, had reported its EV sales had nearly doubled in the October-December quarter.

The company has also tied up with Amazon.com Inc's India unit to boost its EV business.

