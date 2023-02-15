TVS Motor in talks with ADIA, Goldman, Carlyle for EV investment: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple teams with Goldman Sachs to offer savings accounts to card users
Goldman Sachs plans to lay off hundreds of employees: Report
Stock mkt still in a bear phase; see bumpy road to recovery: Goldman Sachs
YES Bank up 19% in 2 days on RBI nod to proceed with Carlyle, Verventa deal
TVS Motor Q2 net up 59% to Rs 373 cr amid slowdown, inflation roadblocks
-
India's TVS Motor Co Ltd is in talks with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Carlyle Group Inc for an investment in its electric vehicle (EV) arm, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.
The $300 million to $350 million investment would value TVS at about $3 billion to $3.5 billion, likely making it India's most valuable EV two-wheeler manufacturer, ET said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Due diligence is currently underway, the report said.
TVS, ADIA, Goldman Sachs and Carlyle did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
TVS Motors, which makes the iQube e-scooter, had reported its EV sales had nearly doubled in the October-December quarter.
The company has also tied up with Amazon.com Inc's India unit to boost its EV business.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 10:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU