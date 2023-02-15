Top headlines: AI seals largest plane deal, MSCI readies verdict on Adani

seals world's largest deal at $70 bn, orders 470 planes

A year after coming into the Tata group, on Tuesday said it had placed an order for 470 planes: 250 with European plane maker Airbus and 220 with American giant Boeing — the world’s largest ever single-tranche purchase.

By doing this it has eclipsed American Airlines' 2011 order for 460 planes.

Supply chains back to pre-Covid levels for consumer durable firms

Automotive and consumer durables companies, which depend on China for components, have seen constraints ease after China ended its zero-Covid policy.

In fact, for consumer durables firms, the disruptions faced over the past two years have not just eased, supplies have returned to pre-Covid levels. For the auto sector, though, the constraints are still easing.

ESG's most influential gatekeeper readies verdict on firms

As part of its defense against recent allegations of fraud, have pointed to their commitments to principles and global frameworks.

One of ESG's most influential gatekeepers will soon render its own judgment.

takes a bigger bite of India's smartphone exports pie: ICEA

has exported Rs 30,000-crore worth of iPhones in the first 10 months of FY23, accounting for over 40 per cent of all exported from the country.

According to the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents most mobile device makers in the country, the export of in the first 10 months of FY23 has crossed Rs 70,000 crore, even though domestic sales have been sluggish. According to global market intelligence firm IDC, domestic shipments of fell over 27 per cent to 29.6 million in the quarter ending December 2022.

Life insurance plan strategy tweak to offset tax impact

Life insurers are considering changes in business strategy to offset the possible impact of the proposed tax on high-value policies even as they wait for some relaxations from the government.

The Union Budget 2023-24 has proposed to tax high-value policies with premium aggregating to Rs 5 lakh per year to plug the arbitrage that high-net worth individuals (HNIs) are using to get tax-free returns on policies through Section 10(10D).