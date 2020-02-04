TVS Motor's profit-before tax declines to Rs 221.8 cr in Q3 FY20

TVS Motor's Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter ended December, 2019, before considering the exceptional item, stood at Rs 221.8 crore as against Rs 258.5 crore for the quarter ended December, 2018.

PBT for the quarter ended December 2019, after considering the exceptional item, came in at Rs Rs.145.7 crore as compared to Rs 258.45 crore, a year ago.

Total revenue for Q3FY20 stood at Rs 4,126.4 crore as against Rs 4,664.6 crore in the corresponding period of 2018.

EBITDA grew from 8.1 per cent in the quarter ended December, 2018, to 8.8 per cent in the quarter ended December, 2019. EBITDA for the quarter ended December, 2019, stood at Rs 363.3 crore as against Rs 375.7 crore in the quarter ended December, 2018.

The company had, in the previous quarter, reversed the provision of Rs.76.04 crore towards National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) based on a favourable ruling by CESTAT in the company’s case. Following the ruling given in the current quarter by the Supreme Court that NCCD is leviable, the company, as a prudent measure, has reinstated the provision of Rs.76.04 crores as an “exceptional item”, said the company.