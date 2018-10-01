TVS Motor's September two-wheeler sales up 17%, three-wheelers rise 48%

TVS Motor Company registered a 17 per cent year-on-year in two-wheeler sales, from 350,854 units in September 2017, to 410,696 units in September 2018.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were up 18 per cent, from 307,160 units to 361,136 units during the reporting period.

Scooter sales of the Company grew by 17 per cent from 121,601 units in September 2017 to 142,562 units in September 2018.

Motorcycle sales rose 16 per cent to to 166,489 units in September 2018 from 143,923 units a year ago.

The company's total exports grew 20 per cent from 50,971 units in September 2017 to 61,192 units this September. Two-wheeler exports were 13 per cent to 49,560 units in this September 2018 from 43,694 units in September 2017.

Its three-wheeler sales were up 48 per cent, from 8,996 units last September to 13,282 units in September 2018.