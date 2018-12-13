TVS rolls out 50,000th unit of the BMW 310cc motorcycle from Hosur plant

Production of the sub-500cc motorcycles for German automaker from India has reached a milestone of 50,000 units. Two-wheeler major Motor Company has rolled out the 50,000th unit of the 310cc motorcycle from its Hosur plant, in partnership with Motorrad.

In April 2013, Motor Company and signed a long-term strategic partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. This collaboration has resulted in the launch of three products in 310cc platform, namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and Motor Company’s

Markus Schramm, head of said, “Six years ago, we took a crucial step with the decision to enter into the sub-500cc category in partnership with .. We are delighted that we are rolling out the 50,000 unit of our 310 series motorcycles in less than two years. This reaffirms our decision to offer quality-led premium products for the sub 500cc segment.”

"Over the course of this six-year partnership, we have had an opportunity to create a common learning platform for both the resulting in the creation of aspirational products for the global market. It is heartening to see BMW’s foray into sub 500cc segment meet with positive response across the globe. We are delighted to be a part of this success story,” KN Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor Company

It has started exports of the two BMW Motorrad models in December 2016. At present, these models are being exported to more than 90 countries, said TVS Motor.