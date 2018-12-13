TVS rolls out 50,000th unit of the BMW 310cc motorcycle from Hosur plant

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor: Higher volumes, premium launches seen as key drivers of earnings
BMW G 310 R launched today at Rs 2.99 lakh, G 310 GS at Rs 3.49 lakh
Two-wheeler major TVS Motor's sales jump 26% in Oct to 398,427 units
TVS Motor launches new scooter, three-wheeler for Philippines market
TVS Motor expands portfolio in Argentina, unveils super premium bikes
-
Production of the sub-500cc motorcycles for German automaker BMW from India has reached a milestone of 50,000 units. Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company has rolled out the 50,000th unit of the BMW 310cc motorcycle from its Hosur plant, in partnership with BMW Motorrad.
In April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad signed a long-term strategic partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. This collaboration has resulted in the launch of three products in 310cc platform, namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Company’s TVS Apache RR 310.
Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad said, “Six years ago, we took a crucial step with the decision to enter into the sub-500cc category in partnership with TVS Motor Company... We are delighted that we are rolling out the 50,000 unit of our 310 series motorcycles in less than two years. This reaffirms our decision to offer BMW Motorrad quality-led premium products for the sub 500cc segment.”
"Over the course of this six-year partnership, we have had an opportunity to create a common learning platform for both the companies resulting in the creation of aspirational products for the global market. It is heartening to see BMW’s foray into sub 500cc segment meet with positive response across the globe. We are delighted to be a part of this success story,” KN Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor Company
It has started exports of the two BMW Motorrad models in December 2016. At present, these models are being exported to more than 90 countries, said TVS Motor.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU