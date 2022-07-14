TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints Tarun Khanna as independent director

Solutions, part of the Mobility Group on Thursday said Tarun Khanna as been appointed as an independent director to its Board.

With the appointment of Khanna, the strength of the city-based company's Board grew to 11 of which four were independent directors.

"I am delighted to welcome Tarun to our Board as we prepare to go public. He brings deep understanding and knowledge of how entrepreneurship and innovation can be harnessed to build of global relevance and scale from emerging economies", Solutions Executive Vice Chairman R Dinesh said in a company statement here.

"He has been instrumental in shaping our approach to build a differentiated tech-led business in the early days and now he joins the board to help us scale faster and further, " he said.

Khanna serves several profit and not-for-profit Boards in the United States and in the domestic market.

"I am happy to join the Board of TVS SCS and be part of a value-led company, which is entering into its next phase of growth. TVS SCS has played an important role in revolutionsiing the supply chain industry and it has built deep capabilities in this space", Khanna said.

"The company is well poised to address the tremendous growth opportunities ahead.", he said.

