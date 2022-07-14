Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate eyes Rs 400 crore sales in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Uppal new Eureka Forbes chairman; Shapoorji Mistry leaves board
What legacy Pallonji Mistry leaves behind?
Low-profile billionaire philanthropist Pallonji Mistry passes away at 93
Pallonji Mistry, Indian-Irish billionaire caught in Tata feud, dies at 93
Towering legacy: Pallonji Mistry's business achievements span continents
-
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is targeting sales of Rs 400 crore from its new residential tower in Bengaluru.
The company has launched a tower named 'CEDAR', comprising 225 apartments, in its 46-acre residential project Parkwest in Bengaluru, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate said in a statement.
The value of sales from these 225 units in the tower is estimated at Rs 400 crore, it added.
The price of each unit starts from Rs 1.62 crore.
The company has launched about 2,371 apartments. Of these, more than 700 units have been handed over to the homebuyers.
Commenting on the launch, company CEO Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan said: Considering the overwhelming response from homebuyers, we are launching tower CEDAR at Parkwest 2.0. We believe this is the right time to bring the best products to the Central Bengaluru micro-market."
Sumit Sapru, Business Head, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate said the company has witnessed a steady demand for spacious luxury homes in the Bengaluru market.
The company is a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group an enormous multi-business conglomerate.
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has presence in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Kolkata. The company is developing six projects in phases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU