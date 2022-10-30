JUST IN
Users will soon be able to pick a Twitter version they like better: Musk
How Elon Musk could put more crypto on Twitter after taking charge
Looming elections in US and Brazil pose test for Elon Musk's Twitter
Apple dodges tech rout even after posting a lukewarm Q4 results
'Bird is freed': Musk takes over Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal
Musk takes over Twitter: A list of banned accounts which may get restored
Exxon Mobil, Chevron reap over $31 billion profit from energy crunch
Twitter caps 9 years of largely unfulfilled promise on NYSE with buyout
Binance confirms equity investment in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout deal
This year's biggest winners in the solar sector don't make panels
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Users will soon be able to pick a Twitter version they like better: Musk
Business Standard

Elon Musk to remodel Twitter with plans to lay off employees: Report

Elon Musk has started to reform Twitter policies and is wasting no time remodeling it by cutting off employees, and introducing plans for a council to determine content decisions, The Hill reported

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter

ANI  US 

Elon Musk
Photo: Bloomberg

After closing the USD 44 billion acquisition deal on Thursday, Elon Musk has started to reform the policies of the micro-blogging platform and is wasting no time remodeling it by cutting off employees, and introducing plans for a council to determine content decisions, The Hill reported.

Despite doubting his intentions multiple times to follow through with the USD 44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter.

Regarding the changes in content moderation policies, Musk wrote in a tweet that "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

In one of the first few changes, he purged the top executives of the company as soon as he closed the expected deal in which Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal left the company's San Francisco headquarters.

He also hinted that more changes to the status of accounts banned under previous leadership are to come in the early days of his leadership, according to The Hill.

The Tesla CEO also instilled suspicion amongst social media users when he tweeted on his Twitter "Let the good times roll" shortly after he acquired the social media platform and closed the deal.

Musk arrived at the Twitter headquarters earlier this week carrying a sink, and documented the event on Twitter, saying "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!" and also updated his Twitter description to "Chief Twit."He tweeted a video of him and described his visit as an experience that he was trying to "sink in" as the Tesla CEO has until the end of the week to either close the Twitter deal or face a trial.

In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy and take the social media service private. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal.

Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he will move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share. However, the Twitter deal legal proceedings had been put on hold by a judge overseeing the dispute until October 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 07:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.