JUST IN
Hero MotoCorp, Harley Davidson close in on motorcycle platform
KFintech settles Sebi proceedings with payment of over Rs 91 lakh
K V Kamath is independent director of RIL, non-exec head of financial arm
Gatik's driverless B2B delivery service gains pace in US and Canada
We work in a few mkts, don't spread ourselves thin: Mahindra Lifespaces CEO
Reliance Strategic Investments appoints K V Kamath as Independent Director
IndoSpace to invest Rs 3,000 cr in warehousing, logistics space in K'taka
MCFL implements Rs 400-crore ammonia energy project at Mangalore plant
Samsung may start developing chips for home appliances, self-driving cars
Freshworks faces class action lawsuit in US for false statements during IPO
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Jindal Stainless Hisar Q2 profit after tax falls 49% to Rs 253 crore
Business Standard

Twitter pink slip enters India from the West as majority of staff fired

The lay-offs in India were across segments such as policy, communication, engineering and development, said sources in the know

Topics
Twitter | layoff | IT layoffs

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Twitter, Twitter office
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter’s much dreaded pink slip trended all day at the social networking giant’s own platform even as its offices around the world--San Fancisco headquarters at downtown Market Street to TEC Qutab in New Delhi—wore a mandated deserted look.

Within days of Elon Musk taking over as the Twitter boss after a $44-billion deal, the company sent out a memo to its staff early Friday telling them how they will know whether they’ve been fired or retained in the organisation. By the evening, the news was out that a large majority of employees at Twitter India had been fired. There was, however, no official confirmation. An email sent to the company remained unanswered.

The lay-offs in India were across segments such as policy, communication, engineering and development, said sources in the know. The total staff strength in Twitter India is estimated at around 200.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs or half of the company’s global workforce in a bid to cut cost.

“Those who cannot log into their systems are laid off. I have not been able to log into my system. A large majority of people in India have been laid off,” said a senior executive at Twitter India on the condition of anonymity.

When this correspondent visited the Delhi office located in Mehrauli on Friday, an air of silence greeted him. In line with the global mandate, Twitter India offices too were shut, as a precautionary step on the day of mass lay-offs.

A security guard at the complex confirmed that the New Delhi office was locked since Thursday afternoon. In any case, very few people were attending office regularly ever since the Covid19 pandemic began.

People in the know had earlier in the day described the mood among India employees as very fearful. ‘’Nobody knows if they will have a job tomorrow and the fear of getting fired just got real,” an employee had told BS ahead of the lay-off email.

Even as employees are getting sacked, Twitter has been sued in a class action lawsuit by laid-off employees. The case has been filed in the San Francisco Federal Court, said a report by Bloomberg. The workers have alleged that not enough notice period was given to them, which goes against federal and California law.

In an email alert to its employees, the company had said: “Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9 a.m PST on Friday (Nov 4), everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your mail including your spam folder.”

The company had said earlier that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. “If you are in an office or on your way to office, please return home,” said the email.

One of those lucky ones, who retained his job, said in a tweet: “I got the email... I still have a job but I stayed up last night watching hard-working, talented, caring people get logged out one by one and I don't know what to say. Tweeps, you are remarkable.”

Another employee who got laid off, with handle Dawn ‘Yohosie’ Hosie, tweeted: “I have been laid off from Twitter, as has my team. We were responsible for creating much of the advertiser content you see on Twitter…..”

(Inputs from Shivani Shinde)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 20:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.