Two out of three employees in India prioritize health over work: Survey

Every two out of three employees in India say they are more likely to prioritize their health and wellbeing over work now than before the pandemic, revealed the recent edition of Microsoft’s Work Trend Index.

“One thing is clear: We are not the same people that went home to work in early 2020. The collective experience of the past two years has left a lasting imprint, fundamentally changing how we define the role of work in our lives,” said the Index report.

The power dynamic is shifting, and perks like free food and a corner office are no longer what people value most. For Gen Z and Millennials, there’s no going back. And with other generations not far behind, must meet employees where they are.

Microsoft’s Work Trend Index findings reveal that 70 per cent of Gen Zs and Millennials in India are somewhat or extremely likely to consider changing employers this year, up 7 per cent from last year (versus 52% global average in 2022).

A staggering 41 per cent of (versus 18 per cent global average) say they left their jobs during the past year. The data shows the Great Reshuffle is here to stay.

The experience of the past two years has reshaped our priorities, identities, and worldview, drawing a bright line between what’s important—health, family, time, purpose—and what’s not. As a result, employees’ “worth it” equation—what people want from work and what they’re willing to give in return—has changed.

From 62 per cent in 2021, to 65 per cent of workers in India in 2022, are now somewhat or extremely likely to consider changing employers this year (versus 43 per cent global average in 2022).

Technology plays a key role in making hybrid work, work. Microsoft is constantly elevating its product innovations to improve employee experience.

In all, there’s no erasing the lived experience—and lasting impact—of the past two years. Now, flexibility and wellbeing are non-negotiables that can’t afford to ignore. “The best leaders will create a culture that embraces flexibility and prioritizes employee wellbeing—understanding that this is a competitive advantage to build a thriving organisation and drive long-term growth,” said the Microsoft Work Trend Index findings.