Tyremaker Ceat's Q2 net slumps 81% on higher input costs, revenue up 18.1%

-
ALSO READ
Ceat spurts ahead on demand recovery and margin expansion hopes
CEAT aims to double outlets to 1 lakh in 2-3 years, says COO Arnab Banerjee
How is 'shrinkflation' helping FMCG companies tide over rising input costs?
Sanjiv Bajaj on financial sector reforms and growth estimates
TMS Ep174: Divestment, shrinkflation, Sanjiv Bajaj, total fertility rate
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian tyremaker Ceat Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected 81.4% tumble in second-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher input costs.
Consolidated net profit fell to 78.3 million Indian rupees ($955,811) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 419.8 million rupees a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company's profit to drop 51% to 207.6 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Ceat's revenue from operations rose 18.1% to 28.94 billion rupees in the quarter.
That was more than offset by a 19.3% rise in total expenses, to 28.64 billion rupees, with input costs jumping 24%.
Oil prices have risen sharply after the Russia-Ukraine conflict since the early part of this year, raising the cost of petrochemicals that are a key component in tyre manufacturing.
Last week JK Tyre and Industries Ltd posted a 23% fall in quarterly profit as its input costs shot up 20.7%. ($1 = 81.9200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 17:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU