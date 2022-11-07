JUST IN
Triveni Engineering Q2 net up to Rs 1,388 cr, board okays Rs 800-cr buyback
Power Grid Corporation net profit up over 8% in Q2; declares 50% dividend
Bank of Baroda's Q2 net jumps 58.7% aided by rise in NII, dip in provisions
SBI's Q2 net rises 74% to Rs 13,265 crore on improved interest margins
Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 profit up 27% to Rs 278 cr on reduction in bad loans
Mining & metal companies see reversal of fortune in September quarter
Britannia Q2 net up 28.5% to Rs 490 cr, records 'highest quarterly revenue'
Aditya Birla Fashion Q2 revenue up 50%, hits lifetime high; profit rises 6x
IndiGo Q2 loss widens by 10% due to rupee depreciation, high fuel prices
Jindal Stainless Hisar Q2 profit after tax falls 49% to Rs 253 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Inox Green IPO to open on Nov 11, sets price band at Rs 61-65 per share
Business Standard

India Cements posts Q2 loss of Rs 113 cr on input cost spike, lower volumes

Revenue from operations up 7% YoY; firm had posted Rs 30 cr profit a year ago

Topics
India Cements | Q2 results | cement companies

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

cement, India cement
The overall volume of clinker and cement for the company was at 2.254 million tonnes for the quarter as compared to 2.36 million tonnes last year.

Chennai-based India Cements has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 113 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23, compared to a net profit of Rs 30 crore during the same period last financial year.

However, the company’s revenue from operations was up 7 per cent to Rs 1,327 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 1,235 crore a year ago. “The performance during the quarter was significantly impacted due to spiralling increase in the price of input materials resulting in higher cost which could not be compensated in the market due to huge supply overhang. This was compounded by the loss of volume as some of the markets were not commercially viable due to high cost of production. All these factors adversely affected the profitability with the company recording the largest loss in a quarter,” the company said in a statement.

The overall volume of clinker and cement for the company was at 2.254 million tonnes for the quarter as compared to 2.36 million tonnes last year. The company said that with a lower capacity utilization of around 60 per cent along with uncompensated cost increase, impact on the bottom line was severe.

During the period under review, the company’s total expenses rose by 27 per cent to Rs 1,528 crore as against Rs 1,202 crore last year. “The cost per kcal of fuel went up from around Rs 1.60 per kcal in the same quarter of the previous year to as high as Rs 3.26 per kcal and the average rate of power moved up by more than Rs 2 per unit resulting in increase in cost of production by more than Rs 1,300 per tonne during the quarter,” it added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Cements

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 15:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.