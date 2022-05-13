Uber CEO's letter signals more scrutiny of investments, say experts

At a time when Uber Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dara Khosrowshahi has in a letter to his colleagues said the company is tightening its belt because investors are questioning the firm’s profitability and cash flows, experts say this is one of the clear signs that the joy ride of some start-ups is under lens globally and in India. They say due diligence for investment is becoming more rigorous than before. “This was inevitable.

However, all good start-ups with good businesses have capital. It is up to them to make the best use of it,” said Madhur Singhal, managing ...