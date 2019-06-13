Uber launches Bajaj Qute in new UberXS category for affordable commuting

has partnered Bajaj Auto to launch Bajaj in its new UberXS category, a new service for affordable and smart urban commuting.



The Bajaj is a driver-plus-three passenger quadricycle, which is a four-wheeled motor vehicle that's smaller and lighter than a passenger car. comes with two fuel options — CNG and petrol. All units available as UberXS rides will be powered by CNG fuel option, which provides a mileage of 43 km/kg.



“This partnership is an extension of Uber’s commitment towards lowering transportation costs, enhancing asset utilisation and improving rider convenience,” said Nandini Maheshwari, head, business development, India and South Asia.



UberXS is a new category in the India SA region and will initially offer exclusively in Bengaluru. riders will be able to see UberXS on the app from June 13. “ will prove to be an ideal solution for the mobility challenges of congestion and pollution,” said Samardeep Subandh, senior vice-president, Bajaj Auto.



Launched in both CNG and Petrol variant, the Qute is powered by a lightweight 216 cc 4-valve water-cooled DTSI engine with closed loop fuel injection system resulting in higher fuel efficiency.



Uber said Qute's low running cost makes it suitable for daily commuting and it's easy to drive because of dash mounted sequential shift gears. A turning radius of only 3.5m makes it easy to maneuver and its small size helps parking in congested areas.



"Qute is designed for the intra-city daily commute. The fuel efficiency of this vehicle is 35 km/litre for the petrol version, and 43 km/kg for the CNG version which means it is more efficient than a scooter," said Prashant Ahir, deputy general manager, Bajaj Auto.



Dara Khosrowshahi-led Uber said it was continuously expanding its options to help create a new future of transportation that helps reduce individual car ownership, expands access to transportation, and helps governments plan future transportation investments.



Uber has recently collaborated with Yulu, a start-up in Bengaluru to offer e-bikes for reducing congestion and promoting more eco-friendly travel for everyday urban commuters.