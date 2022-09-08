Uber starts bus service in India, targets next 100 million customers

is stepping up its in India as the ride-hailing company expands into different modes of mobility. The company is targeting the next 100 million customers who want a cheaper and more comfortable public commute.

To begin with, and Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Thursday launched a partnership making it possible for commuters to book and pay for their seats on Gurugram’s public transport buses using the app. This pilot will start with CNG AC buses on the top two routes during peak commute hours. Commuters will be able to pre-book seats, follow the live location and route of the bus, and know its expected time of arrival (ETA), just like they can do with an Uber cab.

“We really think that this is going to encourage public transportation even more and help people shift from private vehicles to shared transportation,” said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, and South Asia, in an interview. “We're really hoping that through the learnings of this pilot, we are able to scale up this service not just in Gurugram, but in many cities across India.”

Bhushan said the partnership will help transporters provide a better service by allowing them to predict passenger demand while giving commuters more convenient options to choose from. “We are committed to building a multi-modal mobility system that serves the commuting needs of all,” said Bhushan.

Based on the success of the pilot in Gurugram, Uber may form similar partnerships with public transportation organisations in other cities.

Bhushan said the firm is implementing the learnings from its ride-sharing business into the . The two routes where this pilot will operate include Badshahpur bus stand to DLF Cyber Park (Shankar Chowk) via Huda City Centre metro station, and BPTP Astaire Garden (Sector 70) to DLF Cyber Park (Shankar Chowk) via Golf Course Road. Buses will run on each route from 7 am till noon, and 3 pm to 8 pm daily. Pricing for the tickets begins at Rs 7 per kilometre.

“You're getting the affordability of public transportation, but all the convenience and safety through technology,” said Bhushan.





As a first-of-its-kind partnership between Uber and a public transport body, this will serve as a model to illustrate how technology can improve public transport services. Uber said the partnership aims to bring a convenient commute experience as it will ensure pre-booked seats in public transport buses, and fewer stops which means a faster commute and a safer ride as there will be no standing passengers in moving buses. The commuters only need to show digital code confirmation on their Uber app to the driver as they board the bus. They will also benefit from round-the-clock safety support from Uber including having access to a 24X7 Safety Line.

Sudhir Rajpal (IAS), Chairperson, GMCBL, and CEO, GMDA, said, is home to a diverse population and the biggest domestic and international brands in the country.

“We are committed to improving public transport services and making commuting in Gurugram a joyful and seamless experience,” said Rajpal. “Our partnership with Uber is a step in this direction, and will pave the way for using world-class technology to revolutionize bus services in the city.”

Uber is also testing out similar services in Cairo, Egypt, but the buses there are attached to the Uber platform, unlike the model of partnership with GMCBL in Gurugram. Bhushan of Uber said the firm aims to bring such services to many emerging and developing markets where my buses play a critical role in moving people from point A to point B.

Multimodal and shared transport, are a big part of the mandate being driven by the twin tech centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with products including Uber Bus and micromobility being developed in the country from the ground up.

“The entire technology for high capacity vehicles including buses, not just India but for the world, is being built in these two engineering centres,” said Bhushan.

The firm is increasing the portfolio of programmes that it is offering to its customers. Initially, it started with cars and is coming up with other services such as autorickshaws, bike taxis and Uber Bus.

Uber also runs business-to-business in India. Last year in September, the company launched Uber Corporate Shuttle, a new way for to help employees get to and from work, safely and affordably in the new normal.

Uber Corporate Shuttle is a customised commute service for companies, offering seating capacity for anywhere between 10-50 employees in a single vehicle. Using Uber’s core technology to ensure a reliable, safe and cost-effective ride, the service helps deliver on their sustainability goals by helping decongest cities, reduce pollution and free up office parking spaces.