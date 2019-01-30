Uber starts speed boat services in Mumbai, will link tourist destinations

Taxi-hailing app entered into a new mode of transport in the country by introducing boat services to connect the mainland Mumbai with popular tourist attractions nearby.

Users will be able to book speed boat services from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island to the east and Mandwa to the south, the company said, adding it is being implemented on a pilot basis.

While the island houses cave structures dating back to the medieval times, while Mandwa in the neighbouring Raigad district is largely used by week-enders as a gateway to Alibag.

It can be noted that area in the Arabian Sea where the boats will be operating is also the channel of the Mumbai port and the adjoining JNPT, the country's largest container port, making it one of the busiest in the country.

Many a time, oil rigs are also bought for maintenance in the same channel.

"Our vision is to make Mumbai as the and tourism hub of the country in collaboration with Maharashtra Maritime Board," Mumbai Port Trust chairman Sanjay Bhatia was quoted as saying in a statement.

People will have to do group bookings for the two types of boats. A ride is available on the 6-8 seater boat for Rs 5,700, while the same for the second option, which can accommodate over ten people, will be Rs 9,500.

The services will start from February 1.