Uber strengthens its India Fintech presence with Uber Money team

Ride-hailing giant Uber on Tuesday announced the formation of Uber Money, a team of more than 100 technology professionals responsible for global financial products and technology innovations at its Hyderabad Tech Center, making it the first such commitment in the Asia-Pacific region. Besides Hyderabad, the Uber Money team also has a presence at its San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York, and Amsterdam tech centres.

The Hyderabad-based team will play an essential role in enabling upcoming new global features and improvements. This includes real-time earnings; updated debit accounts, and debit cards for Uber drivers, along with Uber Wallet and refreshed Uber credit card for Uber riders. With deep knowledge in front-end, full-stack, mobile, machine learning, and data engineering, the firm said the Uber Money team will focus on implementing new payment methods, enabling and building financial compliance tools. The company said it would leverage smart routing technologies for payment gateways, and apply Uber Artificial Intelligence models for intelligent risk decisions.

“The Uber Hyderabad Tech Centre has the best-in-class Fintech talent specialising in risk, payments, financial reporting and analytics platform engineering,” said Naga Kasu, Engineering Director and Hyderabad Site Lead, Uber. “Besides engineering, we are investing in growing and scaling data science, analytics, and product management organisations to transform Hyderabad into a full-spectrum tech site for Uber.”

The overall transaction value in the Indian Fintech market is estimated to jump from approximately $66.1 billion in 2019 to $137.8 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 20.18 per cent, according to a report by PwC and industry body Assocham. Emerging markets are leading the way with both China and India at 87 per cent fintech adoption rate in 2019, which is significantly higher than the global average rate of 64 per cent, according to EY’s Global FinTech Adoption Index 2019.

Uber’s Bengaluru-based rival Ola is also increasing its focus on the fintech market. Ola Financial Services (OlaMoney) offers a host of financial solutions ranging from the OlaMoney wallet to postpaid services and micro-insurance for rides taken on the platform to a one-of-a-kind health insurance solution. The company had said it is India’s largest private micro-insurance platform and largest provider of post-paid services. The company had said that OlaMoney is working towards building products that are simple, accessible and have a positive impact on the lives of both its customers and driver-partners.

Started in 2014, Uber’s Hyderabad Engineering Centre builds software products and platforms, focusing on providing a seamless experience to Uber’s global community. The centre’s cutting-edge innovations and ability to generate high business impact have resulted in greater investments, increased hiring, and more responsibility for the site. In line with Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s pledge to remain committed to India during his October 2019 visit, San Francisco-based Uber said it aims to double down on long-term growth at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centres. Last June, Ola set-up a first-of-its-kind ‘Advanced Technology Center’ at San Francisco, in the US. Ola had said it wanted to build a team of engineers working out of the centre to develop next-generation technology in mobility.