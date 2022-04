Uber to revive plan to onboard Mumbai's traditional 'kaali-peeli' on app

Five years after it was first launched, Uber India is quietly reviving its experiment to include Mumbai’s traditional black-and-yellow or kaali-peeli taxis on its platform. The company had started a pilot project in the city but was forced to scale it down, particularly when the pandemic struck.

This time it is making some headway — it currently has a reasonable 5,000 registered local taxi drivers — but the challenge is that only a fifth of them are active on the platform. According to industry estimates, there are around 30,000 black-and-yellow cabs in Mumbai. ...