UltraTech Cement emerges preferred bidder for limestone block in Karnataka

Leading cement maker UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday said it has been declared as the preferred bidder for a limestone block in an e-auction conducted by the Karnataka government.
"The company participated in the e-auction of Diggaon Limestone Block conducted by the Government of Karnataka and has been declared as the preferred bidder," it said in a regulatory filing.
The block is situated in Tehsil Chittapur of Kalburgi district in Karnataka.
This is adjacent to UltraTech''s Rajashree unit and has total cement grade geological resources of 530 million tonnes of limestone over an area of 7.86 sq km, it added.
UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 119.95 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of grey cement.
It has 22 integrated manufacturing units, 27 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and 8 bulk packaging terminals.
