Business Standard

Ultraviolette open bookings for F77 e-bike from today; check details

alking about its Ultraviolette F77, the company said that the entire chassis of the bike has been redesigned to include the new battery pack, which is now fixed and heavier than before

Topics
motorcycle | Electric Vehicles

BS Web Team 

Ultraviolette F77, F77 e-bike
Photo: Twitter

Ultraviolette Automotive, a Bengaluru-based electric sportbike manufacturer, has finally opened bookings for F77 on Monday with a token amount of Rs 10,000. Slated to launch on November 24, the electric motorcycle uses a lightweight frame for better handling on the road.

While the bike's price has not been revealed yet, according to a report in The Times of India, it is expected to be priced between Rs 3-4 lakh. Talking about its Ultraviolette F77, the company said that the entire chassis of the bike had been redesigned to include the new battery pack, which is now fixed and heavier than before. The new frame of the bike is two times stiffer than the old frame, thereby ensuring better stability.

The company also stated that the first experience zone for its Ultraviolette F77 would come up in Bengaluru, and then the network would be expanded in a phased manner.

The new e-bike comes with a fixed lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to have higher energy than ever, thereby resulting in more power output and significantly improved range as well. The battery pack now uses 21,700 lithium-ion cells as opposed to the 18,650 cells in the prototype.

On a single charge, the motorbike offers 307 km of range. According to the company, the battery pack inside an aluminium casing is the largest on any electric two-wheeler. It also comes with five levels of safety and passive air cooling.

The updated battery pack of the e-bike claims to combine aerospace and consumer technology in a single package. With an updated swingarm, the e-bike ensures better riding comfort and overall performance.

According to a report, the company has received over 70,000 bookings from 190 countries and plans to commence exports to other markets in the next two years.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 19:00 IST

