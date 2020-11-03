Unilever says UK High court approved cross-border merger between entities

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever's cross-border between its Dutch and British corporate entities has been approved by the United Kingdom's High Court, the company said on Monday, marking the effective point of no return for the group's plan to become a single London-based entity.

The transaction is due to complete on Nov. 29.

NV's Amsterdam-listed shares will cease trading after Friday Nov. 27 and shares in the new combined public company will begin trading in London on Monday Nov. 30.

The consumer goods giant is pressing ahead with the plan despite a proposal from a Dutch opposition party that could saddle the company with an 11 billion euro ($12.79 billion)retroactive "exit tax" if passed into law.

and the Netherlands' Council of State, which advises parliament on the legality of bills, have said the proposed tax would be illegal.

