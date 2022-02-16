Uniphore raises $400 million in Series E funding at $2.5 bn valuation

-
Conversational automation platform Uniphore has raised $400 million in its Series E funding round which valued the company at $2.5 billion.
The round, which brings the Chennai and Palo Alto-based start-ups’s total funding to date to $610 million, was led by NEA while March Capital and other existing investors also participated.
The funding will be used to extend Uniphore’s technology and market share with advancements in voice AI, computer vision and tonal emotion, as well as to expand its business operations globally, specifically in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
“Understanding conversations and the data and insights derived from them is essential to every business,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder, Uniphore. “Our conversational automation engine has been delivering powerful and innovative solutions to help enterprises not just survive but thrive amidst all the demands placed on them by customers,” he added.
The company has appointed Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, Venture Partner, NEA, to Uniphore’s Board of Directors. McAdams is a seasoned enterprise software and services executive who brings more than three decades of experience for both growth-stage and established companies.
Uniphore recently appointed Balaji Raghavan as Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Dahlkemper as Chief People Officer, and Vinod Muthukrishnan as Senior Vice President, Developer Platforms.
