Business Standard

Unity Small Finance Bank appoints Inderjit Camotra as MD and CEO

Unity Small Finance Bank is a new age, digital first bank which was recently elevated to a 'Scheduled Bank' and was included in the Second Schedule of the RBI Act.

Topics
Banks | Bank CEO | small finance bank

BS Web Team 

Inderjit Camotra
Inderjit Camotra, MD & CEO, Unity Small Finance Bank Limited

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank) on Friday announced the appointment of Inderjit Camotra as the managing director and chief executive officer. A senior banker with over 25 years of experience across India, Camotra held various leadership positons at Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ and Citibank.

Unity Small Finance Bank is a new age, digital first bank which was recently elevated to a ‘Scheduled Bank’ and was included in the Second Schedule of the RBI Act. The bank is promoted by Centrum Financial Services Ltd and Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd as a joint investor. The bank commenced its operation in November 2021.

An IIT-Delhi graduate, Camotra pursued his MBA from Clarkson University in New York. Camotra was earlier an executive director with Centrum Financial Services Ltd, and has played a crucial role in the transitioning of the company into a bank.

"Starting a bank from scratch is an exciting and challenging task. I look forward to working closely with Unity’s highly experienced board, strong management team and employees to scale it to greater heights," said the MD.

Commenting on Camotra's appointment, Centrum Group Executive Chairman Jaspal Bindra said, “Inderjit’s vast experience across many roles in banking, will add significant value in building the foundation and shaping the long term strategy Unity Bank."

In January 2022, the bank appointed Vinod Rai, the former CAG of India, as its Chairman.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 20:15 IST

