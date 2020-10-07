Urban Company introduces unlimited mental health leave for workers

Urban Company, a tech-enabled home services company, has started an initiative which would allow employees to take unlimited sick leaves in case they are suffering from any form of mental or physical illness, particularly Covid-19.

The firm is backed by investors such as Accel Partners, Ratan Tata, and Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, and has introduced this policy ahead of the World Day. In addition to the leave policy, the firm is making some of the top psychologists of the country accessible to its employees by partnering with the mental wellness platform, iWill.

Any employee who wants to avail the service would have to register on iWill, and thereafter, would be connected with a psychologist, paid for by the company.