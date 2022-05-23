Urban Company rolls out health insurance for service professionals

-
ALSO READ
Legal backing a must to make urban employment schemes effective: Activists
Deflating outlook: Households must prepare for hefty rise in LPG prices
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
Urban Company launches free video consultations for appliance repairs
Urban Company's valuation rises to $2.8 billion in 4th ESOP sale programme
-
Urban Company, the home services company, said on Monday it is will provide health insurance for its service partners by tying up with ACKO Insurance.
“Health insurance provides a shield against unexpected medical expenses that can throw individuals and families in dire financial situation,” said Varun Khaitan, COO and co-founder Urban Company. “To protect our service partners from such a scenario, we are introducing a specially designed health insurance plan.”
The company’s service partners will get an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh. The policy will also provide family medical insurance for spouse and two children and up to 12 free medical consultations per year. This is in addition to the existing Group Life and Accidental Insurance cover. Service partners without UC Plus subscription will benefit from a health insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh, with up to 12 free medical consultations per year for self, along with the existing benefits of the Group Life and Accidental Insurance cover.
“ We are excited about the partnership and will keep refining the benefits with more experience to make it a one-stop shop for Urban Company’s service professionals to access all their health insurance needs,” said Brijesh Unithan, senior vice president of partnerships, ACKO Insurance.
Urban Company said the insurance cover is part its efforts to strengthen the safety net for its partners. All active partners on the UC platform in India are covered under the Group Life and Accidental Insurance cover. Some of the key aspects covered under the policy are life insurance (Rs 6 lakh), disability cover (Rs 6 lakh), accidental hospitalization (Rs 70,000) and accidental OPD treatment (Rs 10,000),
Recently, Urban Company also announced ‘Partner Stock Ownership Plan (PSOP)’ initiative for its service partners. Under this initiative, the firm plans to award stocks worth Rs 150 crore. to thousands of service partners over the next 5-7 years. This will enable Urban Company service partners, including plumbers, electricians, cleaners, beauticians, and massage therapists, to become equal stakeholders in the company’s growth.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU