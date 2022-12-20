JUST IN
IRM India Affiliate, Ultratech to bolster risk-readiness in cement sector
Business Standard

Urban Company ties up with NSDC to train and certify new employees

The company will train and upskill "thousands" of unskilled workers and provide digital certificates

Topics
Skill India | NSDC | Jobs in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Partner earnings rise 11% q-o-q, says Urban Company's earnings index for Q3

Online home services platform Urban Company has signed an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide training and digital certification to "thousands" of freshers.

The professionals will be trained by Urban Company for various facilities including Salon, Spa & Massage, Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Appliance Repair, and Cleaning & Pest Control. Upon completion of the training and then clearing assessment, they will be provided digital certificates.

This is in addition to its 2019 deal with NSDC to train 30,000 professionals under the Skill India mission.

Urban Company's current training programs range from 7 days to 45 days, depending on the candidate's skill level and profession.

"With the core purpose of providing opportunities to all through the 'Skills for All' vision, NSDC is partnering with Urban Company to train thousands of unskilled workers into blue-collar skilled microentrepreneurs," Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and officiating CEO at NSDC said.

The certificates will be QR coded and will be available on both NSDC's Skill India portal and the Urban Company app.

"Skilling, reskilling and upskilling the country's youth to enable them to become micro-entrepreneurs and earn a sustainable livelihood is of paramount importance...Our collaboration will help drive innovation and job creation, thereby new opportunities via skilling for unskilled workers," Abhiraj Bhal, CEO and co-founder at Urban Company said.

The Skill India initiative was launched by the government with the aim to train 40 crore Indians in different industry-related jobs. It was launched in 2015 and is run by NSDC.

Read our full coverage on Skill India

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 16:24 IST

`
