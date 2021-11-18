US-based e-commerce fulfillment network XPDEL launches India operations

XPDEL, a fast-growing US based Fulfillment center network, announced its entry into the Indian markets. XPDEL plans to start with three markets--Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru--wherein it will offer a wide range of technology enabled solutions for India’s rapidly expanding e-commerce market. Subsequently, it plans to expand its footprint to 20 markets by the end of 2023 to provide nationwide coverage. As part of its global expansion, the company aims to launch in Europe and Canada by 2022.

“We are thrilled to bring the global operations best practices and most advanced technology for to India. This is close to my heart as it brings me back to my roots. The XPDEL launch in India will bring growth solutions for small and mid-sized retailers and new age e-commerce companies,” Manish Kapoor, Founder and Global CEO of XPDEL. “We are solving their inventory, order fulfillment and logistics needs by providing a complete solution from order through delivery, with live tracking and visibility resulting in exceptional customer experience.”

India’s e-commerce sector is expected to reach $111.40 billion by 2025 from $46.20 billion in 2020, signifying an annualised growth of 19.24 per cent. Grocery is expected to be one of the key pillars of growth and it is predicted to reach $18.2 billion in 2024 from $1.9 billion in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 57 per cent. With its aggressive growth plans, robust technological architecture and focus on accurate and speedy deliveries, XPDEL will play a critical role in supporting this spurt in growth for e-commerce business in the country.

“The Indian e-commerce industry offers promising opportunities and we are addressing the key challenges related to logistics and inventory. Our first customers are from the automotive and personal care verticals who have taken the lead against competition by partnering with XPDEL,” said Ashish Chadha,co-founder and CEO, XPDEL-APAC. “We will also be contributing significantly in employment generation by creating thousands of job opportunities. Furthermore, we plan to grow responsibly, as 50 per cent of our nationwide fleet would consist of electric vehicles and our operations will be backed by sustainable, world-class technologies.”

XPDEL said e-commerce giants are rapidly replacing retail and small businesses. On the other hand, XPDEL’s core purpose is to help small and medium businesses succeed with e-commerce. XPDEL enables businesses to sell through retail and multiple marketplaces by providing multi-channel fulfillment and logistics services.