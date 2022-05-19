US cyber security company Trellix opens new data centre in Mumbai

-
-
California-based Cyber security company Trellix on Thursday announced the opening of a new data centre in Mumbai to help customers meet their data residency and compliance requirements.
The launch of the new data center will provide access to a scalable cloud-native architecture, the company said in a statement.
"The new data centre will help us to cater to the stringent compliance needs of our customers, especially in the banking, finance, and government sectors," said Rahul Arora, Managing Director, India, and South Asia, Trellix.
The company said that the telemetry used for threat detection and response in Trellix threat analytics solutions can now be logged and stored in the new data centre for customers who have a mandate to store their sensitive data within the country.
"We already have a significant presence in India, with one of our largest research and development centers in Bengaluru powering our global solutions and we will continue to invest in our presence," Arora added.
The new data center will provide direct, high-performance access to Trellix's EDR, EPP, and local management allowing direct and faster access to the Trellix platform.
Trellix said its data centre will augment the ability to detect emerging threats faster.
The company has more than 40,000 business and government customers globally.
