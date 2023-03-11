JUST IN
Business Standard

US toy retailer, ToysRUs enters India for the 2nd time, opens first store

Its online store toyrus.in and it will also sell exclusively on ecommerce platforms, Flipkart and Myntra.

Sharleen Dâ€™Souza  |  Mumbai 

Toys

ToysRUs has entered India for a second time and has opened its first store in Hyderabad as it looks to tap the $1.5 billion toy market in India, over 90 per cent of which still remains unorganised. The US-based toy retailer is working with an omnichannel approach and will have smaller stores compared to what it has globally.

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 13:25 IST

`
