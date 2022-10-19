JUST IN
Valuation concerns limit upsides for L&T Technology and Tata Elxsi stocks
Bharat Bond ETFs cross Rs 50,000 crore AUM mark, says Edelweiss MF
Suzlon rights issue subscribed 90% a day ahead of close, stock up 20%
Piramal Pharma ends at Rs 192 on debut, valued at Rs 22,882 cr at close
Bharat Bond ETF cross Rs 50,000 crore assets under management mark
World stocks slip, upbeat earnings compete with angst over rate increase
Aarti Industries trades ex-pharma business; stock hits 52-week low
Diwali cheer: PC Jeweller, Kalyan Jewellers may gain up to 40%, hint charts
ITC, VIP Ind: Stocks brokerages are betting on for a cracker Samvat 2079
ITC surges 6% in four days ahead of Q2 results; analysts expect a good show
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Global steel demand downgraded, to drop 2.3% in 2022: WorldSteel
Business Standard

Valuation concerns limit upsides for L&T Technology and Tata Elxsi stocks

Cyient also disappointed on the revenue front, with 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) organic growth

Topics
stock valuation | L&T Technology Services LTTS | Tata Elxsi

Ram Prasad Sahu 

stocks, sell, share
The near-term triggers for the stocks in the ER&D space are the Q2 performance and the growth guidance/outlook for 2022-23 (FY23)

The stock of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) was among the top losers on the BSE 100 Index, shedding 4.9 per cent in trade on Wednesday. While the software major, which offers engineering, research and development (ER&D) services to companies, posted a healthy July-September quarter (second quarter, or Q2) performance, worries of a potential slowdown and punchy valuations weighed on the stock price. At the current price, the stock is trading at 29x its 2023-24 (FY24) earnings estimates.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on stock valuation

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 21:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.