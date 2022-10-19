Valuation concerns limit upsides for L&T Technology and Tata Elxsi stocks

The stock of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) was among the top losers on the BSE 100 Index, shedding 4.9 per cent in trade on Wednesday. While the software major, which offers engineering, research and development (ER&D) services to companies, posted a healthy July-September quarter (second quarter, or Q2) performance, worries of a potential slowdown and punchy weighed on the stock price. At the current price, the stock is trading at 29x its 2023-24 (FY24) earnings estimates.