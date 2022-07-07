Vedanta acquires debt ridden Athena Chhattisgarh Power for Rs 565 cr

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh by-election tells a big story ahead of 2023 Assembly polls
Russia-Ukraine war may spell boon for Chhattisgarh's export profile
Chhattisgarh govt's 'Hamar Lab': A silent change in health care
Chhattisgarh becomes first state to restore old pension scheme: Report
How villagers are creating capital out of cow dung in Chhattisgarh
-
Mining major Vedanta on Thursday said it would acquire debt-ridden Athena Chhattisgarh Power for Rs 564.67 crore in an all-cash transaction. The liquidation process for the company was initiated in March last year.
According to Vedanta, the deal will be completed in the current financial year, fulfilling its power requirement for its aluminium business.
Athena Chattisgarh Power has a 1,200-megawatt coal-based power plant located in Chhattisgarh's Jhanjgir Champa district. The company was admitted under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process on May 15, 2019. On May 13 last year, a Bench of the NCLT-Hyderabad directed the initiation of the liquidation process of the company.
Lenders to the power plant had kept the reserve price at around Rs 485 crore, it has been learnt. Vedanta had emerged as the highest bidder, beating challengers, such as the Naveen-Jindal-led Jindal Power.
The successful bid is subject to the NCLT's approval. RBSA Advisors was the insolvency professional and transaction advisor to the deal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU