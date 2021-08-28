Vedanta board to consider first interim dividend for FY22 next week

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta emerges as successful bidder for coal block for mining in Odisha
CIL Q4 net marginally down at Rs 4,589 cr; declares Rs 3.5 final dividend
2020 was very unusual year for all, Vedanta was no different: Chairman
'National need': SC allows Vedanta's oxygen plant at Tuticorin to operate
Vedanta's mining plant in Goa can't operate sans environment clearance: NGT
-
Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the first interim dividend for 2021-22.
"...the board of directors of the company (the Board) on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, will consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2021-22," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.
* * * * * *
Coal India arm holds Covid vaccination drive
*Coal India arm Bharat Cocking Coal Ltd (BCCL) has organised a special vaccination drive against Covid-19.
Held at Ambedkar School of Martial Arts, Jagjeevan Nagar, Dhanbad, the campaign has benefitted a large number of people especially 250 safaiKarmies of BCCL with the first dose of COVISHIELD, the coal ministry said in a statement.
Safai Karmies have been the backbone of BCCL's fight against COVID-19 right from the beginning, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU