Vedanta Q1 net profit rises 2.1% to Rs 15.33 bn, misses estimates

Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified mining group Vedanta Resources Plc, missed analysts estimate for first-quarter profit, as closure of its copper smelter in South India offset higher volumes at its aluminium and oil & gas businesses.

Net profit rose 2.1 per cent to Rs 15.33 billion ($223.53 million) in the three months ended June 30 from Rs 15.01 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of Rs 21.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.





Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 14.8 per cent to Rs 222.06 billion.

The company was forced to close its facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in May, following protests by locals over alleged environmental violations that turned violent and culminated in the police opening fire, killing 13 protesters.