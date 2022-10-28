JUST IN
Vedanta's net profit declines 61% to Rs 1,808 crore in July-September

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 60.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,808 crore for the quarter ended September 30 on the back of higher expenses

Topics
Vedanta Limited | Indian companies | Mining industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 60.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,808 crore for the quarter ended September 30 on the back of higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company's expenses during the July-September period increased to Rs 33,221 crore from Rs 23, 171 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 37,351 crore from Rs 31,074 crore last year.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:48 IST

