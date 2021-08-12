VerSe Innovation raises $450 mn in Series I funding from global investors

VerSe Innovation, the parent company of aggregators Daily Hunt and short video app Josh, raised $450 million in a Series I round of funding round from investors Siguler Guff, Baillie Gifford, affiliates of Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II and others. Existing investors Sofina Group, Qatar Investment Authority and BCap also participated north of their pro-rata in this round resulting in VerSe Innovation more than doubling its valuation from its prior round five months ago. With this round the company's valuation is over $2 billion.

This follows the Series H round of funding that the company concluded in February 2021 of $200 million fund raise from Falcon Edge Capital via Alpha Wave Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Microsoft and QIA, taking the total capital raise in the first half of 2021 to beyond $650 million. The company was then valued at $1.2 billion.

The investment will be focused on strengthening the company’s leadership position as the fastest growing local language AI driven content platform in the country. Herein, VerSe plans on both deepening and broadening its AI/ML and data science capabilities to further widen its leadership position across all user, engagement & retention metrics, drive further on monetization including e-commerce & live streaming and further cement its clear market leadership across its local language creator base of over 50 million creators as well as its local language content ecosystem which experiences over 80 billion video plays per month.

VerSe Innovation’s proprietary technology platform serves one out of every two internet users in the country across ‘Josh’, short video platform and ‘Dailyhunt’, India’s local language content platform. Josh is the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 115 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 56 million DAUs (Daily Active Users) and the DAU/MAU ratio in the industry of 49 per cent, claimed the company.

Josh competes with short-video apps like Moj, and MX Taka Tak. The short-vidoe app segment has also seen interest from investors. Recently, Tiger Global invested Sharechat, parent company of Moj, was valued at $2.8 billion. as ita raised $145 million in July.

VerSe Innovation, with its family of apps focused on Bharat, became the first unicorn in tech for local languages and counts Goldman Sachs, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners India, Lupa Systems, IIFL, Bay Capital, Edelweiss and Omidyar Network, among others as existing investors. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to VerSe Innovation on the transaction.