Vibrant Gujarat 2022 roadshow: CM Patel meets industry captains in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: State sees 12 more MoUs worth Rs 14,000 crore
Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders to vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40k cr
Tata Sons' insurance, auto subsidiaries defy Covid-19 pandemic blues
New CM Bhupendra Patel has a double advantage as he leads Gujarat
Tata Sons seeks shareholders' approval to raise Rs 40,000 crore in debt
-
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday emphasised that political stability, commitment towards all-round holistic development and conducive environment since the 25 years have played a major role in Gujarat becoming the role model for global development.
In Mumbai, Patel conducted interactive meets with business leaders, prominent industrialists, foreign consulates and delegates in a run-up to the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, to be held in January 2022.
Patel said that in 2003 when Narendra Modi initiated the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, it was a new experiment for the nation and the world. Today, Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a global brand image to reckon with, he said
"Vibrant Gujarat Summit has today evolved, focusing on global issues, their solutions and opportunities available worldwide in addition to promoting investment in the state. Networking and knowledge sharing are other pertinent takeaways," said Patel.
The Chief Minister said that Gujarat is deeply committed to fulfilling PM Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat for the growth and development of India’s citizens. He said that the theme of the upcoming Vibrant Summit is also Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Addressing the leading industrialists and business delegates in Mumbai, he stressed on the dominance of Gujarat as the country’s most preferred investment destination across the globe.
He further added that the Government of Gujarat is aiming to attract more investments in sectors such as next-generation infrastructure, energy, digital network, fintech, start-up& innovation, e-vehicles, research and development, knowledge exchange, export, tourism and financial services for sustained socio-economic development.
Talking about India’s noteworthy economic and social development under the able leadership of Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that PM’s Gati Shakti Master Plan, Production Linked Incentive Scheme, Ease of Doing Business, Make in India, and other schemes will fast track the growth of the nation.
He added that Gujarat has taken a firm lead and marched ahead on the mantra of "Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". He reiterated that Gujarat has an all-inclusive, all-round development ecosystem. The Chief Minister said that Gujarat is ready to welcome global & local industries/businesses seeking to re-locate in the post-corona era, with various industry-friendly policies such as e-vehicle policy, solar policy etc.
He invited financial institutions, fintech companies and start-ups present in the interactive meet to invest and do business in Gujarat’s GIFT City.
The Chief Minister also extended a warm invitation to Mumbai based global and local industrialists to participate in the development journey of “Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and attend the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit being held in January 2022.
Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar presented the focus points of the Vibrant Gujarat 2022 theme aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said that Dholera SIR and GIFT CITY are the big-ticket projects for the development of Gujarat. He added that approximately 3.3 million MSMEs are the backbone of the state’s economy.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU