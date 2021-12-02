Vibrant Gujarat 2022 roadshow: CM Patel meets industry captains in Mumbai

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday emphasised that political stability, commitment towards all-round holistic development and conducive environment since the 25 years have played a major role in Gujarat becoming the role model for global development.

In Mumbai, Patel conducted interactive meets with business leaders, prominent industrialists, foreign consulates and delegates in a run-up to the 10th edition of Global Summit 2022, to be held in January 2022.

Patel said that in 2003 when Narendra Modi initiated the Summit, it was a new experiment for the nation and the world. Today, Summit is a global brand image to reckon with, he said

"Vibrant Gujarat Summit has today evolved, focusing on global issues, their solutions and opportunities available worldwide in addition to promoting investment in the state. Networking and knowledge sharing are other pertinent takeaways," said Patel.

The Chief Minister said that Gujarat is deeply committed to fulfilling PM Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat for the growth and development of India’s citizens. He said that the theme of the upcoming Vibrant Summit is also Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing the leading industrialists and business delegates in Mumbai, he stressed on the dominance of Gujarat as the country’s most preferred investment destination across the globe.

He further added that the Government of Gujarat is aiming to attract more investments in sectors such as next-generation infrastructure, energy, digital network, fintech, start-up& innovation, e-vehicles, research and development, knowledge exchange, export, tourism and financial services for sustained socio-economic development.

Talking about India’s noteworthy economic and social development under the able leadership of Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that PM’s Gati Shakti Master Plan, Production Linked Incentive Scheme, Ease of Doing Business, Make in India, and other schemes will fast track the growth of the nation.

He added that Gujarat has taken a firm lead and marched ahead on the mantra of "Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". He reiterated that Gujarat has an all-inclusive, all-round development ecosystem. The Chief Minister said that Gujarat is ready to welcome global & local industries/businesses seeking to re-locate in the post-corona era, with various industry-friendly policies such as e-vehicle policy, solar policy etc.

He invited financial institutions, fintech and start-ups present in the interactive meet to invest and do business in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

The Chief Minister also extended a warm invitation to based global and local industrialists to participate in the development journey of “Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and attend the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit being held in January 2022.

Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar presented the focus points of the Vibrant Gujarat 2022 theme aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said that Dholera SIR and GIFT CITY are the big-ticket projects for the development of Gujarat. He added that approximately 3.3 million MSMEs are the backbone of the state’s economy.

