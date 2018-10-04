JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Zomato to launch own digital wallet, aims to boost predictability of orders
Business Standard

Uday Kotak named IL&FS non-exec chairman; Vineet Nayyar is Vice chair & MD

The new IL&FS board was made aware that there are 348 entities under the group. This underscores the task at hand,' Uday Kotak said. It was also said that IL&FS and Satyam cases are chalk and cheese

BS Web Team 

Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman & MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Uday Kotak. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

In a press conference in Mumbai today, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO, Uday Kotak announced he has been appointed as non-executive chairman of IL&FS. Vineet Nayyar of Tech Mahindra has been named Vice-chairman and managing director. The appointments are subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)

Stating that each of those appointed as IL&FS directors was humbled by the responsibility placed by the government on them, Kotak confirmed that the board will meet frequently to meet the directives of the NCLT.

What Kotak said:

  • The board was briefed in detail by legal advisers
  • IL&FS management gave a presentation on the company
  • With a view to preserve value of the company, the board will take the necessary steps
  • Board was told that there are 348 entities under the group.

    This underscores the task at hand

  • The board assessed ground realities and the way forward
  • The board will follow directions of NCLT, will make a fair assessment of banks
  • The board will meet very frequently.
  • IL&FS board to meet shareholders at an appropriate time
  • IL&FS system more complex than Satyam
First Published: Thu, October 04 2018. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements