Uday Kotak named IL&FS non-exec chairman; Vineet Nayyar is Vice chair & MD

In a press conference in Mumbai today, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO, Uday Kotak announced he has been appointed as non-executive chairman of IL&FS. Vineet Nayyar of Tech Mahindra has been named Vice-chairman and managing director. The appointments are subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)
Stating that each of those appointed as IL&FS directors was humbled by the responsibility placed by the government on them, Kotak confirmed that the board will meet frequently to meet the directives of the NCLT.
What Kotak said:
- The board was briefed in detail by legal advisers
- IL&FS management gave a presentation on the company
- With a view to preserve value of the company, the board will take the necessary steps
- Board was told that there are 348 entities under the group.
This underscores the task at hand
- The board assessed ground realities and the way forward
- The board will follow directions of NCLT, will make a fair assessment of banks
- The board will meet very frequently.
- IL&FS board to meet shareholders at an appropriate time
- IL&FS system more complex than Satyam
