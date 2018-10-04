Uday Kotak named IL&FS non-exec chairman; Vineet Nayyar is Vice chair & MD

In a press conference in Mumbai today, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO, Uday Kotak announced he has been appointed as non-executive chairman of Vineet Nayyar of Tech Mahindra has been named Vice-chairman and managing director. The appointments are subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)

Stating that each of those appointed as directors was humbled by the responsibility placed by the government on them, Kotak confirmed that the board will meet frequently to meet the directives of the NCLT.

What Kotak said: