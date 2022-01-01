Vinod Kannan takes over as Vistara CEO, replaces Leslie Thng

-
ALSO READ
Vinod Kannan to take charge as Vistara CEO from January 1 in brass rejig
Vinod Kannan to lead Vistara; Leslie Thng to join back Singapore Airlines
Vistara airlines starts non-stop flight services to Paris from Delhi
Suspension of international flights impacting airlines' financial: Vistara
Singapore Airlines not to accept bookings for VTL flights till Jan 20
-
Vinod Kannan took over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vistara airline on Saturday, a statement said.
Kannan replaced Leslie Thng who was the CEO from July 16, 2017 to December 31, 2021.
In its statement, Vistara said Deepak Rajawat has been elevated to take up the role of Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer from Saturday onwards.
"Kannan started his stint with Vistara as the Chief Strategy Officer in June 2019 and took over as Chief Commercial Officer in January 2020 with responsibility for developing, executing, and sustaining Vistara's corporate strategy and ensuring the airline's commercial success," it mentioned.
Kannan spent over two decades working with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and has held several senior positions in the airline's head office in Singapore as well as overseas, it said.
He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore and University of California, Los Angeles, it noted.
Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and SIA.
Rajawat, the new Chief Commercial Officer, has been with Vistara since its inception and has held several leadership roles in corporate planning and finance functions, the airline's statement said.
He was the Divisional Vice President and Head of Corporate Planning with the airline until December 31, 2021, it noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU