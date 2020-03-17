Virender Sehwag launches own sportswear, sports equipment line 'VS'

After MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, now has launched his own line of sports wear and sports equipment under the brand name 'VS'.

Launched nationally with India's first exclusive store in Ahmedabad, the Brand VS is run by Viru Retail Pvt. Ltd., a joint-venture between Sehwag owned World of Viru Pvt. Ltd. and Stitched Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

With over 50 stock keeping units (SKUs) largely in sports and athleisure apparel, along with sports equipment, the brand is looking to tap the affordable consumer segment.

"While providing quality products, I want to cater to the middle class affordability that signifies my fan following. There are already premium sports wear brands in the market. Also, going forward, we are looking at opening stores in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities, apart from tapping the e-tail segment," Sehwag told Business Standard.

By the end of calendar year 2020, Brand VS is looking at opening around 50 stores, thereby tapping a revenue of over Rs 22 crore ($3 million).

Following the contract manufacturing model, the brand VS will provide its customers affordable yet quality range of sportswear, technical sportswear and sports equipment. The products are designed considering the importance of comfort while playing sports. The company will expand its retail operations through franchise and distributors pan India.