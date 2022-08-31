Virgin Atlantic expands India presence with codeshare agreement with IndiGo

-
-
The country's largest airline IndiGo and British carrier Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday announced a codeshare agreement.
The agreement will allow Virgin Atlantic to sell seats to passengers connecting onto IndiGo flights.
The initial codeshare destinations in India include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Delhi and Mumbai.
The additional destinations will include Kochi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Vadodara, Indore and Visakhapatnam, a release said.
Under the codeshare partnership, customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to fly on the airline's London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai flights and connect to and from 7 additional cities in India.
Later this year, the agreement will be expanded to cover a total of 16 destinations throughout India, as well as connections onto Virgin Atlantic's extensive US network operated via London Heathrow, the release said.
Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 16:02 IST