Virginia Rometty steps down, IBM elevates Arvind Krishna as CEO

Arvind Krishna, the head of IBM’s cloud and cognitive software unit who was also a principal architect of the company’s purchase of Red Hat, has been promoted to the position of chief executive officer, replacing Virginia Rometty.

Krishna, 57, whom Rometty described as the “right CEO for the next era at IBM”, will thus join the elite list of Indian-origin CEOs heading major US technology firms such as Google, Microsoft, Adobe, and MasterCard.

Krishna will take charge on April 6, while Rometty, who has been at the helm since 2012, will continue as executive chairman until the end of the year and will then retire after almost 40 years with the company.

“He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain. Arvind has grown IBM's cloud and cognitive software business and led the largest acquisition (Red Hat) in the company’s history,” Rometty said in a statement late Thursday night.

bought Red Hat, an open source enterprise software firm, for $34 billion in 2018. The acquisition marked a big shift for IBM, which was always known for its proprietary software before this.

Krishna joined the technology major in 1990 after graduating from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, in 1985 and completing his PhD from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in electronics & computer engineering.

He has been a keen observer and proponent of quantum computing, widely considered to be the next big frontier in performing highly complex problems. He has also built and led many of IBM’s data-related businesses.

The expectations from Krishna will certainly be high, considering all the Indian-origin CEOs has taken their respective firm to impressive heights and historic valuations.

According to analysts, is slowly shifting its focus from the provider of plain vanilla IT services to more complex landscape such as working as a system integrator for marquee cloud providers like Amazon, Microsoft and Google. is focusing more on technology-led business growth than services-led top line growth, they added.

“Large tech corporations have seen success with Indian CEOs. So, the elevation of Krishna is part of that trend, where in having an Indian engineer with strong technology background is considered as a clear positive for an IT firm,” said a Bengaluru-based HR search firm executive who has been involved in CXO-level hiring.

Vishal Misra, a professor at Columbia University and co-founder of cricinfo, who has known Krishna for close to 20 years, said the long-time IBM-er is “very level-headed and very skilled with people”.

India is a big market for IBM, and the firm employs over 100,000 people here. In 2018-19, IBM India Pvt Ltd reported revenues of Rs 27,279 crore, a 2 per cent fall since the last financial year. Its net profit came in at Rs 2,426 crore, a 12 per cent decline from the year ago.