JUST IN
Byju's employees meet Kerala minister after 170 staff are 'asked to resign'
Dove dry shampoo recall in US: Mkt too small, no impact likely in India
Play Store policies: CCI lands second blow, Google fined Rs 936 crore
Sprite now a $1 billion brand in India: Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey
OTT apps: COAI bats for 'same service, same rules' under draft telecom Bill
Indian app developers hail CCI penalty on Google as 'collective victory'
Nomura Singapore sells 1.52% stake in CSB Bank worth Rs 61 crore
UltraTech to ramp up domestic cement capacity by a third by FY26
CPSEs fail to procure mandated quantities from SMEs led by SC/ST and women
WhatsApp is back: Services restored after 2 hours of global outage
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Byju's employees meet Kerala minister after 170 staff are 'asked to resign'
Business Standard

Vistara cancels 14 int'l flights due to delay in delivery of B787 aircraft

Vistara had bought six Dreamliners from Boeing in 2018 but has received only two from the American plane-maker

Topics
Vistara Airlines | international flights | Aviation sector

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Vistara airlines
Vistara had bought six Dreamliners from Boeing in 2018 but has received only two from the American plane maker

Vistara has cancelled at least 14 flights connecting New Delhi with Frankfurt and Paris due to a delay in delivery of B787 aircraft, which it has leased from Irish lessor AerCap, Business Standard has learnt.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vistara Airlines

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.