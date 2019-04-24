Voda Idea Rs 25,000-cr rights issue fully subscribed, will help cut debt

Vodafone Idea’s (VIL) Rs 25,000-crore rights offering has been fully subscribed, said investment bankers handling the share sale.

“The rights issue has seen more demand than shares on offer. In fact, the non-promoter portion of the issue alone has garnered more than one time subscription,” said an investment banker involved in the issue.

Data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 8pm Wednesday indicated that the issue was subscribed 80 per cent. NSE had got bids for 11.1 billion shares and BSE got another 4.91 billion shares, totaling 16 billion as against 20 billion shares put on offer.

Wednesday was the deadline to apply for the rights offering, which opened for subscription on April 10. In terms of amount mobilised, the VIL rights offering will be among the biggest equity offerings in the Indian markets.





The rights issue was priced at Rs 12.5 per share, a discount of 27 per cent to VIL's closing share price of Rs 17.2 on Wednesday.

The company's promoters had committed to subscribe to any unsubscribed portion. The company had open got special dispensation from market regulator Sebi to increase its holding beyond 75 per cent, the threshold set for maximum promoter holding for listed companies

However, high demand from non-promoter shareholders means the promoter won’t have to exercise that option, said a banker. Currently, the promoter holding in VIL is 71.33 per cent.

Market players said attractive discount prompted investors to subscribe to the telecom company's fund-raising programme. VIL went for the fund-raising to pare its Rs 1.1 trillion debt and fund capex plans after Bharti Airtel did the same. Besides the rights issue, VIL aims to raise around Rs 5,000 crore from the sale of its 11.5 per cent stake in Indus Towers and monetize fibre assets to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore. After the issue and the sale, it will have Rs 45,000 crore of cash available.

With the fresh funds, VIL plans to build more capacity and 4G coverage by reusing the existing capital already deployed. While tariff increase is one possibility for growth, believes that the funds raised will give it the opportunity to bring in more subscribers under 4G coverage and data.



VIL’s capex (Rs 1,170 crore for the December quarter) continues to worry sector analysts, as its rivals have reported higher capex numbers. Bharti Airtel India reported a capex of Rs 5,309 crore, while Jio reported Rs 14,000 crore in Q3. As of Q4, Jio’s capex crossed Rs 21500 crore for the quarter.

The management had already guided to Rs 27000 crore capex in FY19 and FY20 combined, of which Rs 7000 crore has already been deployed, leaving Rs 20,000 crore of the capital expenditures expected in the coming months. Further, management indicted incremental spend of Rs 6200 crore from reuse and redeployment of existing equipment for network enhancement.

Analysts are not expecting significant upside in shares of VIL in the near-term due.

“Due to significant dilution, we expect share price to remain under pressure. We maintain cautious stance on the stock given Idea’s underwhelming capacity expansion plans and high leverage despite capital infusion. An early and sustained improvement in industry ARPU is a key risk to our thesis,”said Edelweiss in a note last month.

Since December 2018, VIL has witnessed a loss of almost 13 million active customers, according to latest TRAI subscription numbers. However, analysts widely expect the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the operator to improve despite this loss--a growth that the management is banking upon to survive against Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

The rights issue was handled by Kotak Mahindra Capital, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, HDFC Bank, and SBI Capital Markets.