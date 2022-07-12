Voda Idea ties up with Pariksha to bring Agniveer course material on Vi app

-
-
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea, which operates under Vi brand, has introduced course materials for Agniveer exams that will be conducted by Indian defence forces this year, the company said on Tuesday.
Under the Agnipath scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently. Those exiting the armed forces after completing their tenure will be called Agniveer.
The government had, on June 16, increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022 and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps such as a preference for "Agniveers" in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings on their retirement.
"Vi aims to empower Bharat youth to prepare and excel in various government job exams, including Agniveer, by enabling access to well-researched course material which can be accessed through its platform, anywhere, anytime," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.
The company has partnered with edtech firm Pariksha to launch the course on its app.
Vi said that it is providing free access to the test prep material for Agniveer along with many other government job exams on the Vi jobs and education platform for one month. After completion of the trial period, users will have to pay a Rs 249 subscription fee on the platform.
"The Agniveer test series on Vi app offers 5 test series comprising 15 tests each for Agniveer Airforce X Group, Agniveer Airforce Y Group, Agniveer Airforce X & Y Group, Agniveer Navy MR and Agniveer Navy SSR. The Army test series will be added by the end of this month," Vi said.
