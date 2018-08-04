Vodafone-Idea Cellular technology integration may take at least 4 years

The much-awaited merger of telecom giants Vodafone and Idea Cellular is likely to be announced in the next few weeks, but the technology integration may take at least four years as a large amount of data and network integration are required in the background.

Technology analysts tracking the two companies noted the size and complexity of data migration involved in the merger would take two to four years to complete and stabilise. While most of the transformation is likely to be in phases, analysts say the merged entity might be racing against time as it struggles to compete ...