JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

No 'quasi-partnership' with Cyrus Investments: Tata Sons tells SC

Sensex, Nifty end lower on Covid-19 fears, financial stocks suffer
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea repays Rs 2,850 crore to NCD holders on maturity

The payout was made to mutual fund schemes of Franklin Templeton, UTI and Nippon, which had exposure to debt paper of the troubled telecom company

Topics
Vodafone Idea | Supreme Court | Franklin Templeton

Jash Kriplani & Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

AGR impact: Voda Idea posts biggest quarterly loss in India Inc history
Rating agencies had downgraded Vodafone Idea’s NCDs three months ago anticipating limited relief from the Supreme Court in adjusted gross revenue case

Vodafone Idea has repaid Rs 2,850 crore to its non convertible debenture (NCD) holders on maturity, a company executive said.

The payout was made to mutual fund schemes of Franklin Templeton, UTI and Nippon, which had exposure to debt paper of the troubled telecom company.

ALSO READ: MF industry witnesses steep cuts in fresh allocations to equity schemes

Rating agencies had downgraded Vodafone Idea’s NCDs three months ago anticipating limited relief from the Supreme Court in adjusted gross revenue case. The telecom firm has Rs 46,000 crore of AGR dues, and it has said its ability to continue operations depends on a favourable outcome in the matter.

The six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF), which were wound up, received payments of Rs 1,252 crore.

Apart from FT MF, UTI MF and Nippon MF also received the payments.
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 21:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU